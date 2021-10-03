iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.73 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $147.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

