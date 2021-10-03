iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

