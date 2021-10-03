ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCY opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.