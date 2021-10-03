ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITVPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

