Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. Jabil has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 66,694 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Jabil by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 190,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

