Janet Kerr Sells 8,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TLYS opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $446.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

