Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in September

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

JOF opened at $9.03 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.