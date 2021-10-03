JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in September

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,496.0 days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $33.85.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.