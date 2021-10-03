Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.73.

ETSY stock opened at $204.37 on Thursday. Etsy has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average of $195.32.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,247 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,506 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

