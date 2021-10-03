Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,834,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.