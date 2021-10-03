Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Caesars Entertainment
