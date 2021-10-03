Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

