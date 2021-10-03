Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $929.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

