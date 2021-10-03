Jennison Associates LLC Sells 12,941 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $419.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.27 and its 200-day moving average is $368.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

