Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,326 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $303,493.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,040.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,369 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $96.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $97.30.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.