Jennison Associates LLC Sells 9,307 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

CYH opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

