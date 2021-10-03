John Kent Walker Sells 2,497 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,729.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,436.00 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,804.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,531.18. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

