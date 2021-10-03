John M. Albertine Sells 1,500 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director John M. Albertine sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $206.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.04. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

