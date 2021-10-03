Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 181 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

