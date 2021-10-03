Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $182,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

