Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $432,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1,787.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $294.86 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.51 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.53. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

