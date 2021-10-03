Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 1,283 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,130,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

