Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 4,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2,500.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ball were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

