Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases New Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $616,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $82.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.