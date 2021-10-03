Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $571,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Intuit by 6.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $543.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $550.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

