Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,614 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

