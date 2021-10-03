Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 428 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

