JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 734,823 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 734,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $235,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 349,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

OC opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

