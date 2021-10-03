JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 249.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.58% of Corning worth $203,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,860,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,797,000 after buying an additional 1,004,272 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.