JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $180.87 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,054,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $180,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

