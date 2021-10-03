K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Trading Up 0.2%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.10. Approximately 346,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 777,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

