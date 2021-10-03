Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

