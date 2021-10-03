Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,906 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.07 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.