Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00143128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.00522802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.