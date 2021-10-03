KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,472 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.34.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.94. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

