KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

IWF stock opened at $276.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

