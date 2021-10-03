KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

