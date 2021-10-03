KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW opened at $198.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.