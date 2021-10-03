KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,904,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

