KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

