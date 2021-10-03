Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 9,199 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

