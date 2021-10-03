Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $441,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 696,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

