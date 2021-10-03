Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $507,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 654,400 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $17,815,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after buying an additional 507,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $13,659,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after buying an additional 460,165 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.10 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.