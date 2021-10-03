Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,520 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Unum Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unum Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

