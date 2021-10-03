Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $551,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Assurant by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company.

Assurant stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

