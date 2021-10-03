Kepos Capital LP Acquires 50,000 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $20,780,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JCICU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

