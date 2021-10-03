Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 1.13% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $62,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

