Kepos Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ML. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

ML opened at $6.96 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

