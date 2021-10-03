Kepos Capital LP Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,200 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CM Life Sciences II were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter worth $38,313,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,970,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,802,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,000,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,285,000.

OTCMKTS CMIIU opened at $11.22 on Friday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

