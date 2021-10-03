Kepos Capital LP Increases Stake in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Ajax I were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ajax I by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJAX opened at $7.22 on Friday. Ajax I has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

